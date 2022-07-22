Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson after his final Parliamentary speech, watch video

The speech gathered a round of applause from his party, and jeers from opponents. But, May who was also present in the session, gave no reaction. In the viral footage from the House Chamber, May is seen sitting with arms on her lap while other MPs are giving standing ovations to Johnson

A week has passed since Boris Johnson stepped down as the Prime Minister. However, he has said that he will stay in office till the next British Prime Minister is elected. The farewell speech of Johnson in the UK Parliament has been widely circulated across the internet and grabbed eyeballs.

But now, the users have found another interesting element in the recorded video which created much buzz among them. In the particular clip, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May can be seen refusing to clap or stand after Johnson completes his speech.

During his final Parliamentary appearance, Johnson concluded his speech with a famous dialogue from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. He asserted, "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough to be going on with. Mission largely accomplished, for now." He bid the final goodbye by saying the Spanish phrase, "Hasta la vista, baby" which means 'see you later'.

Incredible moment as former PM Theresa May refuses to clap for @BorisJohnson at his last PMQs pic.twitter.com/gPFFBgp6AP — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 20, 2022

The speech gathered a round of applause from his party, and jeers from opponents. But, May who was also present in the session, gave no reaction. In the viral footage from the House Chamber, the Tory leader is seen sitting with arms on her lap while other MPs are giving standing ovations to Johnson. After some moments, May stands up and leaves the hall without even turning back.

The clip has been shared by a journalist named Shehab Khan on his Twitter. Since being posted, the 27-second-long video has received more than 3 million views. Users have referred to the sour relationship between the two former prime ministers as they fought during May’s time in office over Brexit.

Supporting May, one of the commenters wrote, “Fair play to Mrs May, at least has the bottle to show what she thinks, unlike the rest of them who stand for nothing.” Another noted, “An actual disgrace of a PM and human being gets a standing ovation, for what, exactly?”

In the House of Commons in January this year, May had raised her voice against the Partygate scandal and said, "Either my right honourable friend had not read the rules, did not understand what they meant and or did others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to No. 10. Which was it?"

