'There will definitely be consequences': Ukrainian top official warns Iran after Shahed drones target Kyiv

A top Ukrainian government official warned Iran that there will be “consequences” after Kyiv was targeted with Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight.

“Tehran has become a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities,” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Twitter.

“Tonight’s attack on Kyiv with 50 Shaheds on City Day is another eloquent confirmation of this truth,” the adviser said, referencing an annual holiday celebrating the capital.

“In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and realizing the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences,” he added.

Russia launches 54 Iranian-made drones on Kyiv

Ukrainian officials on Sunday said that Kyiv suffered the largest drone attack overnight since the start of the war with Russia.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on Telegram that a “record number” of 54 Russia-launched, Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched at the city overnight, although it added that it had shot down 52 of them.

The attack was primarily directed at military facilities and critical infrastructure in the center of Ukraine, including Kyiv, the statement said.

Podolyak said that he wants to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of life, in particular the law of the boomerang and said that once released, Shahed will definitely find its way to its manufacturer one day.

“Today, I would like to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of life, in particular the law of the boomerang. Do not be confused by the illusion of geographical remoteness or a misunderstanding of Ukraine’s priorities today. Once released, Shahed will definitely find its way to its manufacturer one day,” he said.

Threat of sanctions

Podolyak said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would propose to the government sanctions on Iran for 50 years.

According to a CNN report, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak specified the sanctions proposed would include trade, financial and technological restrictions on Iranians, barring Iranian shipments and flights through Ukrainian territory, and a ban on Iranian citizens from withdrawing funds from Ukraine.

Relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown much closer during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia wants Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, Iran is eyeing Russian investment and trade.

Russia has become the largest foreign investor in Iran over the past year, according to Iranian officials.

Shahed drones are self-detonating aerial weapons in which the munition can loiter over a target until instructed to attack, destroying the weapon in the process.

Iran is believed to have sent hundreds of these weapons to Russia since the beginning of its invasion last February.

