'There should be no ifs and buts while fighting terror': PM Modi in US Congress address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his second address at the US Congress where he received 15 standing ovations and 79 applause.

Modi met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy before addressing the Congress.

Congress members chanted ‘Modi Modi’ as the Indian leader entered the Congress before his big address.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister who has been accorded the honour of addressing the US Congress. Earlier, the Indian leader addressed the Congress in 2016.

Prime Minister Modi is also among the handful of leaders across the world to make a speech at the Congress.

Talking about the threat of terrorism that still haunts the world, the prime minister said, “More than 2 decades after the 9/11 attacks and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, terrorism and radicalism still remain a danger for the whole world.”

“Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. There should be no ifs and buts in dealing with terrorism. We must overcome all forces sponsoring terrorism,” he added.

#WATCH | This is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy and we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering. The stability of the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free and… pic.twitter.com/V2fXQFudOr — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Hailing the history of democracy that the US and India share, the PM added, “I am delighted to see you celebrate the bond between two great democracies, India and US. I am happy to help out, whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus.”

Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “God bless America and long live India-US friendship.”

