'There is nothing left': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appears to confirm Bakhmut's fall to Russia
The Russian military claimed on Saturday that it has successfully captured the much-contested eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday confirmed the fall of the key eastern city of Bakhmut to the Russians.
When asked whether Russians have captured the city of Bakhmut or not, Zelenskyy said, “You have to understand there is nothing left. For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”
The Russian military claimed on Saturday that it has successfully captured the much-contested eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Related Articles
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group led the all-out offensive in the city. Earlier in the day, Prigozhin said that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.
BREAKING: Wagner Group chief claims his forces have taken control of Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/GSMfgpnq8l
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023
Bakhmut’s capture would translate into the first major victory for Russia in the 10-month-long conflict.
The Russian defence ministry said in a statement, “As a result of offensive actions by Wagner assault units, supported by artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of Artyomovsk has been completed.”
Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagern group and the national army for the victory.
“Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk (the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut),” TASS agency quoted the Kremlin saying.
Prigozhin said in a video statement, “Today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken. We completely took the whole city, from house to house.”
The claims come a week after Prigozhin threatened to pull out his troops from Bakhmut unless the group was provided with arms and ammunition.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
France calls on EU to label Wagner a terrorist group, UK poised to formalise classification
The French parliament has called on the EU to formally label the Russian mercenary group Wagner as terrorists, as the United Kingdom reportedly is also poised to designate the group a "terror organisation"
'I was upset because I'd like to meet him', says Brazil's Lula after meeting with Zelenskyy got cancelled at G7 Summit
The Brazilian president explained that he had scheduled a meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday afternoon. However, since the latter ran late for the meeting, the two could not meet
G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima first time since war broke out
Prime Minister Modi left for Japan to attend the Group of Seven Leaders summit where he has been invited as a guest country