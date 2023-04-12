Theranos Case: Elizabeth Holmes to begin her 11-year jail time this month

London: After failing in her attempt to avoid jail time while she appeals her conviction in the Theranos case, Elizabeth Holmes will start her 11-year sentence this month.

In November, the 39-year-old received sentence for what the prosecution had called “among the most significant white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen.”

She founded Theranos with the goal of bringing new blood-testing technology that could simultaneously screen for dozens of ailments, and she secured close to $1 billion (£840 million) from a number of well-known investors.

By 2014, it had helped her become the nation’s youngest self-made billionaire woman. However, the technology was later revealed to be fake, and the once $9 billion (£7.3 billion) corporation swiftly collapsed.

A jury in California convicted her guilty on three charges of fraud against investors and one count of conspiracy.

Since Holmes’s sentencing, her attorneys have made an appeals court believe that alleged errors made during her four-month trial caused the jury to reach an unfair conclusion.

However, US district judge Edward Davila stated in an 11-page decision that there was not enough convincing evidence to allow the Stanford University dropout to remain free during the appeal’s hearing.

The judge stated that although Holmes was “not likely to flee” or put the public in danger if let out of jail, it was doubtful that her conviction would be overturned.

It implies that she must turn herself in to police on April 27. The two children Holmes had—one before the trial and one after it will no longer be together, sky news reported.

After splitting up with Theranos co-conspirator Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, she met her current partner William Evans, with whom she has both children.

On April 20, Balwani, the company’s president, will start serving a term that could last up to 13 years in prison.

Mr. Davila has suggested that Holmes spend her sentence in Texas, even though she will report to a jail in Southern California.

Almost exactly 20 years after dropping out of Stanford to launch Theranos in response to the achievements of Silicon Valley titans like Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Holmes’ will start her jail-term.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.