The wrong notes: Inside the murky underbelly of K-pop

Seoul: K-Wave is perhaps the latest in soft power that has brought the notice of the world to South Korea, offering the country a rare opportunity to gain a global position of cultural influence. However, this power does not come untainted. Looking inside the dark corridors of K-pop will reveal sickening episodes of mistreatment, suicide, sexual assault, sexualisation of minors by K-pop agencies and slave labour, among other atrocities.

Hallyu and its cons

Hallyu may have given to South Korea one of the most prominent soft powers in contemporary times, but it cannot be denied that the foundations of K-pop industry are rickety at best.

As per a report in The Diplomat, BTS’ Jungkoon performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar which was shrouded with human rights violations.

Only last month Lee Seung-gi discovered his agency Hook Entertainment withheld all profits for digital streams and downloads of his songs over a 20-year period. Furthermore, OMEGA X recently came out in a formal press conference revealing all the difficulties they had been facing while the group was under Spire’s management. They were even subjected to sexual harassment and assault, leading to the boys now demanding a contract termination.

Kim Seonho, who catapulted fame with shows like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up, was accused by his ex-girlfriend of forcing her to have an abortion. The public outrage due to the allegations resulted in him being removed from advertisements and projects.

Artists of K-pop industry have reportedly complained about being under “slave contracts” and some even allegedly committed suicide. Scandals in K-pop are controlled very well by K-pop Entertainment companies; however, some scandals are just too big to bury.

One of the biggest scandals in recent K-pop world is the Burning Sun scandal. An investigation into a nightclub, Burning Sun, unravelled a web of sexual assault, drug use, violence and abuse of power.

In Conclusion

Soft power is often paired with compulsion and a starving dedication. Catering to this compulsive adoration, agencies often force stars to go beyond their comfort zone, resulting in shocking incidents.

