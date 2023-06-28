The US-Canada EV industry is all set to adopt Tesla’s charging port and tech as standard

Tesla’s EV charging technology is rapidly advancing towards becoming the standard in North America, which further supports the company’s objective of expanding access to its once-exclusive charging stations.

In recent weeks, Tesla’s charging technology has been gaining significant traction. On Tuesday, Volvo Car joined the ranks of General Motors, Ford, and Rivian by adopting Tesla’s charging design.

Ditching a universal standard

This move comes as a departure from earlier attempts by the Biden administration to establish the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the predominant charging standard in the United States.

SAE International, an organization focused on developing industry standards, aims to establish a standardized configuration for Tesla’s charging connector within a timeframe of six months or less, as per a statement made by an official from the organization on Tuesday.

Discussions are currently underway between SAE International, Tesla, Ford, General Motors, other automakers, and the federal government regarding the standardization of the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

US’ speaks of standardisation. But is it true standardisation?

According to Frank Menchaca, President of Sustainable Mobility Solutions at SAE International, there is a shared sense of urgency and purpose between the industry and the government in this matter.

He emphasized that the process of standardization is no longer under the sole control of one company, but rather a collaborative effort involving multiple companies to establish a standard for developing the charging plug.

While Tesla refers to its technology as “the North American Charging Standard (NACS),” it has not yet received official approval as a standard from SAE International.

According to a study conducted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the United States is on track to establish a network of 1.2 million electric-vehicle public chargers by 2030. This network will include 1 million Level 2 chargers. The study, however, did not provide a breakdown of the specific connectors such as NACS and CCS.

The NREL study’s projection surpasses the goal set by the Biden administration, which aimed to deploy 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

Tesla is getting public funding for its charging system

To accomplish the expansion of the public charging network, an estimated investment of between $33 billion and $55 billion in public and private capital will be required, as outlined in the NREL study.

Regarding the connectors, the Biden administration’s approach to both CCS and NACS connectors aims to facilitate the development of a more interoperable and accessible set of chargers nationwide. Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser, told Reuters that this approach will contribute to achieving this goal.

The White House has announced that electric-vehicle charging stations utilizing Tesla-standard plugs would qualify for substantial federal subsidies on the condition that they also incorporate the U.S. charging standard connection, CCS.

Texas and Washington states have indicated their intention to require the implementation of the NACS, alongside CCS, as part of the federal program. However, it is yet to be determined if the federal government will adopt a similar approach and enforce this requirement nationwide.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.