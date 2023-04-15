'The Time is Not Right for Me': Former CIA Chief Mike Pompeo rules out 2024 presidential run

Washington: Former CIA Chief Mike Pompeo, who worked with Donald Trump during his presidency, has ruled out any possibility of running for president in 2024.

Taking his announcement to Twitter, he said, “Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election.”

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/hxujBzGgkI — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 14, 2023

The best roles for him and his wife, he said, are those of parents, Sunday school teachers, company owners and civic leaders.

Pompeo said, “This nation has given me more than I deserve – unimaginable opportunities. My duty to return that blessing to others remains and with His help, I will fulfill that obligation.”

There are already a number of candidates running for the presidential bid from the Republican Party including Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Senator Tim Scott, who recently announced their candidature.

Pompeo,59, had earlier indicated his interest in the top post while he was on a tour of early primary states, according to New York Times. However, he clarified that he did not make his decision “based on former President Trump’s lead in early polls of the Republican race.”

“It is simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal. The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public service – as a soldier, as a member of the US House of Representatives, and then as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State – I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fits the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again,” he added.

Before he worked under Trump, Pompeo represented Kansas in the House. Much like the other Republicans, he also had reservations about Trump but his doubts were put to rest after Trump won the elections.

With inputs from agencies

