'The most popular leader for a reason': US Commerce Secretary recounts interaction with PM Modi

Washington: “Unbelievable and visionary,” that is how US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recounting her time during a visit to India last month, she recalled her interaction with Prime Minister Modi, saying that he is the most popular world leader with the commitment and desire to move India forward as a global power.

“I had an incredible opportunity to spend more than an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi. He is the most popular world leader for a reason. He is unbelievable, and visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is just indescribable and deep and passionate and real and authentic. And his desire to lift people out of poverty and move India forward as a global power is real and it is happening,” Raimondo said amid thunderous applause from the audience.

She added, “The best part of the meeting for me was this. Anyone who knows Prime Minister Modi, all of you knows, he is a tech guy and he is deep into the details. So, I found myself at his home at 7.30 on a Friday night, talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence. It was just amazing.”

The diplomat was in India last month for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meeting.

“In the years to come, there will be two ecosystems of technology. One consistent with our democratic values and another not. I said to him, the United States and India need to lead the world together in this technology ecosystem. Without missing a beat, after he travelled all week, he said to me, well, Secretary AI doesn’t stand for artificial intelligence. He said, “AI is America-India technology,” she said during an event hosted by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday.

