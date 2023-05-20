Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport reopened on Saturday after suspending flights due to ash emissions from the nearby Popocatepetl volcano.

The airport announced on Twitter that takeoff and landing operations resumed at 10:00 a.m. after clearing the volcanic ash, inspecting the runways, and confirming favorable wind conditions.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines. The airport had ceased operations at 4:25 a.m. for over five hours, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.

Popocatepetl, located approximately 72 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Mexico City, has been active since 1994 and is continuously monitored by scientists, cameras, and sensors due to the potential danger it poses to the millions of people living nearby.

Earlier this week, several towns closed schools as a precaution against volcanic ash.

