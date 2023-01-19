‘The fact that Mahsa Amini died of natural causes makes us sad’: Iran Foreign Minister

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during his travel to Turkey said that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died of natural causes.

Amirabdollahian comments have come amid violent protests that have erupted in Iran following Amini’s death in September last year after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab “properly”.

At a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Amirabdollahian said, “In Iran, women enjoy freedom and a high degree of rights. The fact that an Iranian girl died of natural causes made us sad,” according to Iran International.

At the time of her death, hospital x-rays revealed that she had sustained fatal head injuries that might have led to her demise.

However, the Law Enforcement Command of Iran claimed that she had a heart attack at a police station following which she collapsed and fell into a coma before being taken to a hospital.

Eyewitnesses, on the other hand, said that Amini was severely beaten and died as a result of police brutality.

Coroner makes similar comments

Last year in October, an Iranian coroner similarly refuted claims that Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

He said the 22-year-old’s death was a result of “pre-existing medical conditions”.

The coroner’s report stated that her death was “not caused by any blow to the head and limbs.”

