The Conjuring’s farmhouse in Rhode Island gets sold for $1.5 million

A 286-year-old haunted farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring has been sold for $1.5 million. The house, built in 1736, is considered one of the most notoriously haunted houses in the United States and is located 40 minutes away from the city of Providence in Rhode Island.

Jacqueline Nunez who is a real-estate developer from Boston bought the house from its former owners and paranormal investigators Jenn Heinzen and Cory Heinzen. The Heizen couple bought the 3-bedroom house from Andrea Perron for $4,39,000 in 2019. They bought the property to follow up on some paranormal research.

In September 2021, Heizens listed the house for sale with a price tag of $1.2 million. They also put forth some conditions including that the new buyer won’t stay in the house which is claimed to be for the protection. The new buyer also has to allow paranormal researchers to run overnight investigations in that house.

Jacqueline Nunez, the owner of WonderGroup LLC, bought the 3,100-square-foot house at almost 27% more price and stated that the purchase was only for her personal belief. She will continue the paranormal business of the previous owners there and will allow visitors to use the house as a learning centre to connect with spirits. On 26 May, the Heizens hosted a live event on their Facebook page to announce the new owner of the property.

The Perron family claimed to have experienced some horrific occurrences while staying at the house between 1971 and 1980. Andrea Perron once claimed that she saw her mother levitating in a chair and was then thrown 20 feet away. After witnessing some supernatural incidents, Perron sought the help of the paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Famous filmmaker James Wan made the movie The Conjuring based on the case file of the Warren couple. In an interview, Perron had said, "I believe the house chose Jacqueline the same way it chose us. It wants her light." Nunez had noted that she was not scared of the mansion as she believed that the house could startle her but wouldn't harm her.

