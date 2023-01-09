London: Amid the cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom, a recent surge in the cost of water has shocked the nation, as it is expected that the cost of taking a dip in the bathtub will increase by 90%, this year.

According to Yorkshire Water, filling a bath would cost an average of £1,023 per year in 2023, up from £542.88 in 2018.

The price of other routine household duties has also skyrocketed due to growing fuel costs, according to researchers.

Dishwasher usage cost rose from £132.68 in 2021 to £236.60 in 2022. While the cost of using a Washing machine rose by 95% to £222.77 times.

Even making a cuppa nearly doubled in price. It costed households £18.69 to boil kettles in 2022, up from £10.37 in 2021 –an 80 percent rise, research shows.

Furthermore, things will only grow worse. According to the company’s “teapot index,” the cost of heating water is expected to increase by an average of 18% over the course of an year.

Researchers have also advised the citzens on how they can save money: “By reducing shower times to four minutes and switching from three baths to five showers each week, you might save £700 annually”.

Additionally, according to the firm, washing only full loads of clothes can cut annual costs by up to £124.

As Yorkshire Water’s Emily Brady noted, “Managing water use is an excellent method to keep bills down, especially

when it comes to heating water.”

