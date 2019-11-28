Thanksgiving 2019: New York commuters enjoy early festive meal on a subway car; video goes viral

Thanksgiving came early for a group of New York City commuters who enjoyed a holiday feast on a subway train. Stand-up comedian Jodell 'Joe Show' Lewis, organised the impromptu meal on the Brooklyn-bound L train Sunday and the video of people relishing their meal has gone viral.

Video footage shows riders standing behind a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread in the middle of a Brooklyn-bound L train on Sunday.

It’s thanksgiving on the L train. I love New York pic.twitter.com/eKjJDbbxdE — wake (@middleschool101) November 25, 2019

Lewis told The New York Post he organised the Thanksgiving dinner to “bring a little excitement to commuters” and feed any New Yorkers who might be hungry. Lewis says he chose the L train after he saw how “dreary and upset” riders were at the inconvenience of a construction project that has cut service on the line. Netizens were quick to react to the now-viral video.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it:

Love it. — Gil Cividanes (@GilCividanes) November 26, 2019

“L” train be the LOVE 💕 train today! — Mel Asks (@mel_asks) November 25, 2019

And they say caring and helping each other is a thing of the past. Thanks Wake for showing us they are wrong. This is cool. — David Harris (@DavidMu22847643) November 25, 2019

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I miss the city this time of year. — NStaino (@NStaino) November 25, 2019

what a setup for a food fight. — just thinking (@justthi61800560) November 27, 2019

I’m SCREAMING!!!! — claire but worse (@ouiseas) November 25, 2019

With inputs from Associate Press

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.