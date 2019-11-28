You are here:
Thanksgiving 2019: New York commuters enjoy early festive meal on a subway car; video goes viral

Thanksgiving came early for a group of New York City commuters who enjoyed a holiday feast on a subway train. Stand-up comedian Jodell 'Joe Show' Lewis, organised the impromptu meal on the Brooklyn-bound L train Sunday and the video of people relishing their meal has gone viral.

Video footage shows riders standing behind a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread in the middle of a Brooklyn-bound L train on Sunday.

Lewis told The New York Post he organised the Thanksgiving dinner to “bring a little excitement to commuters” and feed any New Yorkers who might be hungry. Lewis says he chose the L train after he saw how “dreary and upset” riders were at the inconvenience of a construction project that has cut service on the line. Netizens were quick to react to the now-viral video.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it:

With inputs from Associate Press

