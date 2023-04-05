Thanks to Ukrainian hackers, war freak orders £20,000 worth drones for Russian soldiers, gets sex toys instead
Mikhail Luchin, 34, raised the enormous sum of money especially to aid the Russian military in wreaking havoc throughout Ukraine. But hackers from the Cyber Resistance Group sent him tens of thousands of pounds' worth of sex devices
Moscow: A Russian war volunteer spent £20,000 on drones for Vladimir Putin’s soldiers, but hackers intercepted the shipment and reportedly replaced them with sex toys.
Mikhail Luchin, 34, raised the enormous sum of money especially to aid the Russian military in wreaking havoc throughout Ukraine.
But because of interference from the Cyber Resistance Group, he ended up with tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of sex stimulation devices that are allegedly non-returnable.
Il volontario e blogger russo Mikhail Luchin invece dei droni, grazie agli hacker ucraini, ha "ordinato" giocattoli sessuali per l'esercito russo per oltre 25mila dollari. I dettagli di questo caso sono stati raccontati nella comunità di intelligence internazionale InformNapalm. pic.twitter.com/SZLbAk6iiY
— Gianluca (@Gianl1974) April 3, 2023
The hackers declared: “Instead of drones, Misha Mikhail will now send to the invading troops trucks of dildos, strap-ons, and other useful items that we ordered and paid for with his card on AliExpress.”
Luchin initially tried to return the goods to AliExpress for a refund. However, he came to know later that it was impossible to do that.
He has since vowed, “I will open a sex shop here [in Russia], make a 300% profit, and buy three times more drones.”
He also said on social media that it would be good to have a ‘Kalibr missile’ to launch at the cyber operatives.
The hackers group told InformNapalm site that their mission was ‘important’.
“He collected money and spent it on the purchase of drones for the Russian army’, they said.
‘So it was important to write it off for something else. We decided to order him a bunch of sex toys.’
