After, Meta recently announced the release date of Threads, Twitter boss Elon Musk took a dig at Meta Platforms, stating, “thank goodness they’re so sanely run”.

Thread, owned by Meta is a new platform which will serve as an alternative to microblogging site Twitter. The platform will be launched on 6 July and will be available to users for downloads, according to Apple’s app store data in US.

A Twitter user posted Thread’s full details on the microblogging site and captioned it, “‘Threads’ will be released on Thursday in the U.S. The app has been described as a competitor to Twitter. According to an executive at Meta, its goal is to establish a “sanely run” social media site. However, the term “sanely run” might suggest that the app will collect ALL your data (something Meta typically has a penchant for), as mentioned in the app’s description.”

While comparing between Zuckerberg and Musk’s platforms, the twitter user further mentioned that he wholeheartedly supports team Twitter. “Personally, I firmly believe that @elonmusk’s vision for Twitter is significantly superior and that he genuinely champions freedom of speech, in stark contrast to Zuckerberg’s track record. If there is a glimmer of positivity in this situation, it is likely that Elon will train A LOT in preparation for his fight with Zuckerberg. I’m wholeheartedly on team Twitter,” he concluded.

Responding to the same, world’s richest man stated, “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.”

Recently, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, during a company-wide meeting regarding the app, had called Threads “our response to Twitter”.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Mr Cox was quoted as saying, in a meeting.

