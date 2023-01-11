Thailand: Officials find assets belonging to children of Myanmar junta chief during drug raid

Thai officials found assets belonging to the children of a Myanmar junta chief during a raid on the Bangkok flat of a Burmese tycoon.

53-year-old tycoon Tun Min Latt who was arrested by the Thai Police last year is believed to be close to Min Aung Hlaing, a Reuters report said.

He has been charged with conspiracy to traffic narcotics and money laundering.

What was found at the tycoon’s home?

Tun Min Latt who has interests in mining and the hospitality industry has procured supplies for Myanmar Army, Reuters said citing sources.

During the September raid on Tun Min Latt’s flat in a flat, police said they had seized $8.96 million worth of assets including luxury cars, watches and expensive bags, along with $239,091 in cash, the Reuters report added.

Meanwhile, activists have been calling on Thailand to condemn the military junta in neighbouring Myanmar.

According to the UN, thousands of opponents of Myanmar’s coup has killed in a crackdown by the military.

With inputs from Reuters

