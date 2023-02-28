Thai drug dealer turns into Korean hunk after series of plastic surgeries, finally caught

Hong Kong: A Drug dealer from Thailand was arrested in the middle of an escape plan in which he went through several plastic surgeries allegedly to transform into a Korean man in order to evade arrest and move to the South Korea.

However, the Thai cops tracked him down by tracing the distribution of ecstasy to other sellers and buyers in Bangkok.

As per reports, Saharat Sawangjaeng was apprehended last week in a Bangkok apartment where he was living as Seong Jimin. Police informed that they were shocked to see that “none of his initial face was left”.

Police were told by witnesses that he was a “handsome Korean guy.” Additionally, he had switched to a Korean identity.

Saharat stated his desire to relocate to South Korea in a video of his arrest provided by the police: “I desire to begin a new existence. Thailand has grown old to me”.

Saharat has been accused of bringing in illicit drugs. The police reported last week that he had confessed to using cryptocurrencies to buy MDMA, also known as ecstasy, from the dark web.

He had been taken into custody at least three times in prior years. He once had 290 ecstasy pills and 2kg (4.4lb) of liquid narcotics in his hands when he was arrested on an assault charge.

However, he was able to get away from custody and once endured complicated surgical procedures to elude the authorities.

According to The Straits Times, Thai Police Major-General Theeradej Thammasutee called him “one of the primary causes of Bangkok’s MDMA epidemic.”

“He is a drug lord importing MDMA from Europe at just 25 years old. We believe there are more suspects in foreign countries. We will continue our investigation,” said Thammasutee.

Although Saharat claimed in the video that he primarily imported drugs from the Netherlands, he also said that he did not know the names of the individuals with whom he interacted during the course of the operation.

