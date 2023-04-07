Thai city imposes work from home order amid spike in air pollution
IQAir, the air monitoring website, on Friday, ranked Chiang Mai as the most polluted city in the world surpassing hotspots like Delhi and Lahore
Chiang Mai: Residents of the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai have been urged to stay indoors and work from home amid a spiking rate of air pollution that has reached hazardous levels.
In recent weeks, smoke from forest fires and farmers burning crops has worsened the air quality in the popular tourist destination in Thailand.
IQAir, the air monitoring website, on Friday, ranked Chiang Mai as the most polluted city in the world surpassing hotspots like Delhi and Lahore.
Chiang Mai provincial governor Nirat Pongsittitavorn issued a statement urging people to stay indoors and work from home to “protect themselves and reduce the health impact” from PM2.5 particles.
Since the beginning of the year, Thailand has been reeling under air pollution, caused in part by seasonal agricultural burning.
Nearly two million people have needed hospital treatment for respiratory conditions caused by air pollution this year, according to the public health ministry.
Officials previously warned Bangkok residents to stay indoors and work from home in February as the capital was covered with harmful haze.
