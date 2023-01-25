Texas senator Roland Gutierrez proposes gun laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state

New Delhi: Following a string of mass shootings across the US in recent days, parents and families of children killed in a school shooting eight months ago in Uvalde, Texas gathered, as legislators introduced four new gun-control bills.

In front of the parents, state senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, announced bills he has filed and other plans for this year’s legislative session during a press conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin. No Republican lawmakers joined Democrats who stood with victims’ families and gun control advocates.

Gutierrez introduced laws that, if passed, would give school shooting survivors the right to sue Texas state agencies, permit lawsuits against Texas law enforcement for actions taken while on the job, establish a permanent compensation fund for school shooting victims by levying a tax on state gun sales, and repeal the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields gun sellers and manufacturers from liability, reported ABC News.

Here are the four bills & resolutions I introduced to the Senate today. We must take action to have accountability from #Texas for their failures on May 24th. We need to make changes to our laws so we may prevent these tragedies from happening again! #txlege pic.twitter.com/e181sGvk0L — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) January 24, 2023

Gutierrez told ABC News that it is time to address the nation’s gun problems as the list of mass shootings continues to grow. He added that none of the proposed bills currently have a Republican willing to co-sponsor, but that all of them would eventually have companion bills in the Texas House of Representatives.

“We can sue big tobacco when they market towards kids, but we can’t sue big guns. It’s ludicrous,” Gutierrez said. “How that ever got passed is beyond me and I think my Republican colleagues can get behind me on that one.”

In an attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, eight months ago, an 18-year-old gunman armed with an assault-style rifle killed 19 children and two of their teachers.

It was the second-worst school shooting in American history, and it led to a number of legal actions against gun makers.

