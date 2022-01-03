Texas: Fish fall from sky during rainstorm in rare weather condition, locals share images

This phenomenon happens when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs or tiny fishes are swept up into waterspouts and then fall as raindrops on Earth.

In a bizarre incident, a city in the United States recently witnessed fish falling from the sky during a rainstorm. The city of Texarkana in Texas observed a rare phenomenon called 'animal rain'. Many Texarkana residents were shocked and surprised when they saw fish dropping from the sky along with rain.

According to the National Geographic's official website, this phenomenon happens when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs or tiny fishes are swept up into waterspouts and then fall as raindrops on Earth.

The official Facebook page of The City of Texarkana, Texas, reported about the unusual incident stating that '2021 is pulling out all the tricks including raining fish in Texarkana today'.

Further, in the post, the handle also explained about the animal rain and how it occurs. Such an occurrence is an uncommon experience, but after the Facebook post went viral, several people commented on it narrating their experience.

One user asserted that mother nature is angry with her people for hurting the environment. Hence, she is hurling fish at them, he added.

There were a few who were concerned about the health and hygiene issues that might cause if not cleaned up in time. Reports suggest that there has been animal rain taking place in California and northwestern Serbia.

According to a News18 report, the locals collected around 50 grams of fish. Later, they threw it in the pond fearing it would be dangerous or harmful for them to eat.

