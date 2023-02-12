Texas: father found guilty of murder in teen son's fatal shootings

Texas: A man here has been found guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of three teens by his son, who was just 14 at the time.

A Dallas jury found Richard Acosta, 34, guilty of capital murder on Friday for shooting dead Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas in 2021.

A freshly recruited cook, age 15, was hurt in the incident but is now recovering.

Abel Acosta, who was his son, got into his car and advised his father to leave because someone was firing, but Acosta said he had no knowledge that the youngster had a gun or had shot anyone.

Shortly after the incident, Abel Acosta vanished, and according to investigators, he is still on the run and armed and dangerous.

Richard Acosta allegedly tried to relocate his family from Garland while also trying to get rid of evidence, according to the prosecution.

Richard Acosta, who turned himself in to police days after the shooting and was charged almost a year ago, said that his son vanished later that same night.

According to a statement posted on social media by the Garland Police Department, investigators will continue their search since “we are just halfway to justice.” We won’t stop until Abel Acosta is apprehended, we promise.

According to Richard Acosta’s testimony, he is unsure of his son’s whereabouts.

Acosta was found guilty under a Texas rule that permits accomplices to be charged even if they did not commit the actual crime, and he now faces life without parole because the prosecution did not seek the death sentence.

