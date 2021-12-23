Texas: 87-year-old man graduates along with granddaughter; netizens inspired

Rene Neira received a bachelor's degree in economics at the age of 87. He graduated on the same day as his granddaughter Melanie Salazar

Age is just a number and this has rightly been proved yet again by 87-year-old Rene Neira. The heartwarming story of Neira graduating with his granddaughter will certainly win your hearts.

Neira received a bachelor's degree in economics at the age of 87. What makes the day more special for him is that his granddaughter Melanie Salazar graduated on the same day and joined him at the commencement ceremony. Salazar was awarded a bachelor’s degree in BA in Mass Communications.

The 87-year-old grandfather, from Texas’s San Antonio, is terminally ill and came in a wheelchair to attend the ceremony but his illness did not stop him from participating in the event, as reported by the Indian Express.

As per Hindustan Times, UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts shared the heartening moment on its Twitter handle.

ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals! ￼#UTSAGrad21 @UTSAHC @UTSACOLFA @UTSABusiness pic.twitter.com/jSsUSeyR4F — UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021

The post has garnered nearly 1,000 likes and tons of praise. People expressed their emotions with congratulatory messages.

According to Salazar, Neira took admission to St Mary’s University in the 1950s but left the college after he got married. He later decided to complete his education after the death of his wife.

In 2016, Neira took admission to UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts and joined his granddaughter. He was 82 when he took admission again.

This is not the only story of elderly people getting admitted to college and coming out with flying colours. Recently, a 72-year-old woman from Springfield, Missouri set an example by graduating from Drury University.

