Tesla owner, tired of daily key hunt, installs microchip in hand

Ending the struggle of finding his car keys every morning, a US man has implanted a specially made chip that gives him access to his Tesla. The VivoKey Apex chip interested in Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly's right hand is contactless and covered in a biocompatible substance. It employs the same near-field communication (NFC) technology used by credit card companies for making contactless payments. With the implant in place, Brandon can now access his Tesla by just waving his right hand. The chip cost $ 400 roughly (Rs 30,000) including $100 for the installation process.

Brandon, who is a digital content creator, has posted a video of himself getting the implant by a professional piercer on YouTube and Twitter.

@elonmusk Finally decided to take my phone key issues in to my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant. pic.twitter.com/RVK8ZaePoI — Brandon Dalaly (@BrandonDalaly) August 16, 2022

This is not the first chip implanted by Brandon in his body. In fact, he is part of the beta tester group for the NFC chip.

“I’m in a beta group of around 100 people and this one (chip ) can do secure transactions and java card applets. The company that put this together literally has its own app store where you can wirelessly install apps into your body with these chips.," he told Teslarati.

The first chip implanted by Brandon is the key to his home and stores his portfolio, his contact card, medical information, Covid vaccination card, and similar items. The chip can be scanned using a smartphone, landing upon a portal that contains all the information.

Talking about the experiences of getting the microchips installed, Brandon said that the first one was smaller it was not intense. However, the implant burned sore for about a month

For the second chip, his hand was anaesthetised with lidocaine and a four-gauge needle was used. Brandon seemed open to the idea of getting more chips and said that for him, it made sense.

“We’re at the dawn of this technology and it’s a very niche product, " Brandon said before adding that he was not concerned about the conspiracy theories around the use of microchips.

On concerns of a possible hacking attack or misuse, he cleared that the chips had a very short range and the person needed to be in very close range of the receiving machine to be able to use it.

