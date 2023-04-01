World

Terrorists from Iran killed four border guards in Pakistan, army claims

According to an army statement, officials were speaking with Iranian peers to avoid similar incidents in the future. The assault took place in the Kech neighbourhood

FP Staff April 01, 2023 21:55:07 IST
Terrorists from Iran killed four border guards in Pakistan, army claims

Representational Image. AFP

Balochistan: In the south-western province of Balochistan, four of the Pakistani army’s border patrol personnel were allegedly killed by “terrorists” coming from Iran.

According to an army statement, officials were speaking with Iranian peers to avoid similar incidents in the future. The assault took place in the Kech neighbourhood.

The attack has not yet been assigned a perpetrator by any organisation.

For decades, separatists in Balochistan have battled the authorities. The province’s boundary is very open and long.

According to reports, the four deceased soldiers’ weapons were taken by the insurgents. Pictures of the four—a corporal, a lance-corporal, and two privates—were included in the army statement.

In a suicide assault in Balochistan last month, nine Pakistani security personnel were killed and at least 13 others were injured.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 16:38:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pakistan political crisis deepens as army teams up with Shehbaz Sharif government to battle Imran Khan's PTI
Opinion

Pakistan political crisis deepens as army teams up with Shehbaz Sharif government to battle Imran Khan's PTI

Despite the efforts of civil society mediators, the army and Sharif government's relentless actions against PTI members indicate a no-holds-barred fight to the finish between warring factions of the political class

Pakistan in peril: Political and economic turmoil fuel worries over nuclear safety
Opinion

Pakistan in peril: Political and economic turmoil fuel worries over nuclear safety

Pakistan has always faced threats arising from within itself, and it is crucial for its leaders to acknowledge this reality and take necessary steps to address the internal turmoil

Desperate for Western aid, crisis-hit Pakistan to supply tanks to Ukraine
World

Desperate for Western aid, crisis-hit Pakistan to supply tanks to Ukraine

Pakistan has been supplying weapons, ammunition and artillery shells to Ukraine since the early days of the invasion by Russia. However, this will be the first time tanks will be supplied to Ukraine by a country other than its western allies