Terrorists from Iran killed four border guards in Pakistan, army claims

Balochistan: In the south-western province of Balochistan, four of the Pakistani army’s border patrol personnel were allegedly killed by “terrorists” coming from Iran.

According to an army statement, officials were speaking with Iranian peers to avoid similar incidents in the future. The assault took place in the Kech neighbourhood.

The attack has not yet been assigned a perpetrator by any organisation.

For decades, separatists in Balochistan have battled the authorities. The province’s boundary is very open and long.

According to reports, the four deceased soldiers’ weapons were taken by the insurgents. Pictures of the four—a corporal, a lance-corporal, and two privates—were included in the army statement.

In a suicide assault in Balochistan last month, nine Pakistani security personnel were killed and at least 13 others were injured.

