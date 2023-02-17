Terrorists attack Karachi Police chief's office in yet another brazen attack on Pakistani security forces

Karachi: Heavily-armed terrorists entered the Karachi Police chief’s office on Friday in Pakistan’s most populous city, leading to heavy firing between paramilitary personnel, police and the attackers. The attack is the latest brazen assault on the country’s security forces amid a spike in terror attacks across the country.

A Karachi Police spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the Karachi police chief’s head office had come under attack. “Firing is still going on,” the statement said.

Karachi Police chief Javed Odho also confirmed in a tweet that his office was under attack but said the security forces had responded strongly.

The number of terrorists involved in the attack is still unclear. The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

Karachi police headquarters under terrorist attack. Karachi police Chief Javed Odho claimed at least six terrorists firing Indiscriminately stormed into his office. Random shooting still on pic.twitter.com/2FFmGMAAYw — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) February 17, 2023

“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police spokesperson said.

The Karachi Police chief's office is located near the main arterial road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror attacks since November when Pakistani Taliban ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

Last month, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s volatile north-western Peshawar city, killing over 100 people, mostly policemen.

