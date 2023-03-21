Terrorism cases against Imran Khan: Ex-Pakistan PM gets protective bail till 27 March

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted protective bail till 27 March in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad after clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex last week.

Cases for which Imran Khan got bail

Cases were filed against Khan by Islamabad’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Police Station Golra Sharif following clashes between several workers of his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – and police outside the Federal Judicial Complex on 18 March soon after he reached there to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Police had said protesting PTI workers and supporters resorted to arson and vandalism. They further alleged that the agitators attacked the law-enforcement officials who were performing their duty to maintain law and order in Islamabad.

In the FIR, it was stated that the PTI workers destroyed a police checkpost and broke the main gate of the judicial complex. It also said that at least 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting stones, and vandalising the court complex.

Imran Khan appears before Lahore High Court

During the last hearing, the court had directed Khan to appear before it at 2:15 pm on Tuesday (21 March) if he wanted it to hear his plea for protective bail in the cases.

Khan had filed two petitions, through his lawyer Salman Safdar, seeking bail in the terror cases filed against him.

The PTI chief appeared before the Lahore High Court today in a "decoy vehicle" to seek protective bail.

Khan was accompanied by aide Fawad Chaudhry, party lawyers and private security guards.

During the hearing of his contempt petition against the police operation at his residence in Zaman Park, Khan today told the court that the cops smashed the window panes of his house while his wife was alone there on 18 March.

“I reached the Islamabad Toll Plaza and they attacked my house. My wife is a ba parda [modest] woman… her voice is recorded in the camera,” Khan said.

“Obstructions were set up in multiple places only so that I could not reach court,” the PTI chief told the court.

The court then instructed the government lawyer to seek directions regarding the Zaman Park operation. “I will initiate contempt proceedings against all those who are sitting in the media and making a joke of the judiciary,” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said.

The judge also warned that action would be taken if the respondents in the case did not respect the court. “We have to work as per the law, we only listen to what the law says,” Justice Sheikh added.

