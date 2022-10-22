Terrifying close-up photo of ant's face wins prize at Nikon competition

You might have thought of ants as little and harmless insects. But your perception regarding ants may end up changing after you have a look at the prize-winning photo of an ant’s face. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a photographer from Lithuania, won a prize in the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition for his stunning but terrifying photo of an ant’s face. The face of an ant is nowhere close to what most people might have imagined. The ant literally looks like a monster from a Hollywood movie. But the picture isn’t showing some CGI or a dummy prepared for a horror movie, but an actual ant.

The photo was shared on Instagram by Pubity.

Have a look at this epic picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The ant’s face includes terrifying features, like beady eyes and an orc-like jaw. The post received a wide range of reactions.

Some people made humorous remarks in the comment section. A user said, “Ant-Man should have been a horror film,” Another individual jokingly wrote that he would think a thousand times before stepping on an ant again.

An account commented, “How something that looks so innocent can be zoomed in to evil?”

Kavaliauskas told Insider that he dwells near a forest, which made it easy for him to catch an ant. He went on to add that it’s boring to take a photo of an ant, running banally, on the ground, so he put the ant under a microscope, and clicked its photos.

According to Kavaliauskas, he always looks for details, unseen corners, and shadows. His main goal of photography is to be a discoverer. He stated that he is fascinated by the Creator’s masterpieces and the opportunity to see the designs of God.

He said that when he first began with microphotography, he also thought that all beetles looked a little like monsters. He further added that now, he has gotten used to it and is not surprised that there are so many beautiful, interesting, and unknown miracles under our feet.

Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition celebrates the art of microscope photography, which enables people to capture details which human eyes cannot see.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.