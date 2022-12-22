Tens of thousands could go without water on Christmas in England
New Delhi: Thousands of households could be left without water over the festive season due to burst pipes in some parts of England.
According to reports, around 65,000 customers had their water supply cut off.
Southern Water, South East Water and United Utilities have had to distribute bottles of water to customers cut off from normal supplies in Sussex, Kent and Morecambe.
Many people have also complained of being unable to wash or clean for days.
According to a report in The Telegraph, “Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.”
Southern Water said on Wednesday evening: “We’re sorry that our customers in SO15 – Southampton; SO16 – Bassett, Nursling, Millbrook, Chilworth, Chilworth Village Lord’s Hill; SO19 – Bitterne; SO21 – Compton, Compton Down, Hursley, Otterbourne, Shawford, Twyford; SO22 – Badger Farm; SO31 – Bursledon; SO50 – Eastleigh; SO51 – Ampfield, Braishfield; SO52 – North Baddesley; and SO53 Chandlers Ford are without water.
“We are expecting more customers in the wider Yew Hill area – SO15, SO16, SO18, SO19, SO21, SO22, SO30, SO31, SO50, SO51, SO52, SO53 to lose either water pressure or supply in the coming few hours.
“It’s likely that this loss of pressure or water supply to your home will continue for at least the next 48 hours.”
