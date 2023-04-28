Telegram Ban: CEO Pavel Durov says app may exit Brazil for good, complying with order impossible

Telegram is one of the most widely used messaging apps in South America. The app made a name for itself for enabling end-to-end encrypted chats before several of its competitors and became especially popular when WhatsApp was acquired by Meta, which, back then, was known as Facebook.

However, Telegram has previously run into issues in several countries because of its philosophy of not interfering with what users discuss on the network, which resulted in the app being banned in Brazil once more.

Also read: Brazil court fines, suspends Telegram app in neo-Nazi probe

On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge ordered the suspension of Telegram in the nation after the firm refused to divulge personal data on users who had shared extreme hate messages. After an investigation found that a teenager responsible for a mass shooting at a Brazilian school was a member of hate speech groups on Telegram, a Brazilian court ordered the data from these individuals.

Telegram had previously been prohibited in Brazil. A Brazilian court suspended the site last year after it was accused of failing to cooperate with local authorities in stopping the spread of fake news and hazardous content. The app had been offline for less than 48 hours when Telegram chose to collaborate with Brazilian regulators.

Also read: ‘WhatsApp has been a surveillance tool for 13 years, better stop using it’ says Telegram founder Pavel Durov

This time, though, things are different. Pavel Durov, the inventor of Telegram, stated on his personal channel that the material sought by the Brazilian court is “technologically impossible” to get. Durov also stated that Telegram has already left nations such as China, Iran, and Russia (where the app was established) owing to local rules, and that the software may leave Brazil as well.

According to the app’s creator, leaving a nation is “preferable to the betrayal of our users and the beliefs we were founded on.”

Most users in Brazil are now unable to use Telegram without the usage of a VPN or proxy server. A Brazilian judge has ordered that access to the app be blocked by the country’s internet service providers. It also ordered that Apple and Google remove the programme from their respective stores; nevertheless, Telegram remains available on the Brazilian programme Store and Google Play despite the prohibition.

Telegram stated that it is challenging the Brazilian court’s judgement, implying that the service would be unavailable in the nation until the matter is resolved. Earlier this year, the Brazilian government also issued a warning to Twitter about regulating and removing information connected to violent school assaults.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.