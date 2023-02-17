Tehran plans to assassinate influential Jews world over if Israel attacks, claims French journalist
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been repeatedly accused of assassination attempts on opponents, even against foreign nationals outside Iran. The British intelligence had stopped at least 10 attempts in 2022
New Delhi: Iran has planned attacks on select Jewish diaspora as a response to an eventuality of an Israeli attack, a French journalist who has worked in the country has claimed.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plotted to “identify all the prominent NGOs run by Jews, who was doing what in each business sector, the important rabbis,” Catherine Perez-Shakdam told the Jewish Chronicle.
Shakdam has met both Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, and used to write for to pro-Iran media outlets in the past.
She learnt about the plot at a meeting, which accessed through filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh, who died in April last year.
Talebzadeh, who was under US sanctions, was a member of the New Horizon organisation, which set up support events for the IRGC.
They wanted “wanted to figure out their influence and where they lived with their families in order to target them,” she said.
The people in these meetings didn’t know that Shakdam herself was Jewish, she said.
The IRGC has been repeatedly accused of assassination attempts on opponents, even against foreign nationals outside Iran.
The British intelligence has had a vigilant eye on such plots in the UK.
Last year in November, MI5 Director General said that Iran had “ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime”.
He revealed that the British intelligence had stopped at least 10 attempts in 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Answer to terrorism': Israel broadens law to strip 'terror' convicts of citizenship
The bill, which passed with 94 votes in favour and 10 against in the Knesset, also paves the way for Israel to expel people from the country or annexed east Jerusalem
Thousands protest outside parliament against Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms
Critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy. They also say that Netanyahu, whose corruption trial is dragging on into its third year, is motivated by a personal grudge against the legal system
‘If not made to wear hijab, women may roam streets naked in summers’: Iran cleric warns
Mohammad Nabi Mousavifard said that the government should not back down in enforcing the hijab mandate