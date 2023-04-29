A 13-year-old boy named Dillon recently did something very impressive and surprising. While riding on a school bus, the driver suddenly became unconscious, and the boy saved everyone else on the bus by taking control of the steering wheel.

His fast reaction turned him into a hero, and a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The Good News Movement shared a clip on Instagram, showing a CCTV recording of the bus driver passing out while driving.

Dillon noticed what happened and quickly took action by hitting the brakes of the bus. He also told his classmates to call 911 as the driver was not responsive.

Have a look at Dillon’s heroic act here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



When the driver of the bus passed out last Wednesday, Dillon, a seventh-grade student at Carter Middle School near Detroit, was seated in the fifth row. The 13-year-old quickly took action to prevent the bus from colliding with oncoming traffic.

In the video, Dillon can be seen taking control of the wheel and applying the brake while his classmates shout in panic. He screamed to his classmates saying, “Someone call 911, now! Someone should call 911. I don’t care! Someone call 911.”

Dillon’s heroic act has been acknowledged by both the Superintendent of his school and the city mayor. The bus driver is reported to be in a stable condition.

Users commended Dillon’s quick thinking and bravery in the comments section, praising his actions. A viewer said “Well done..kept his nerve..very brave ..deserves his recognition..” An account stated that this is why staying alert and not being on your phone is crucial. Many users praised Dillon for his exceptional leadership, and called him a hero.

Some people said that his leadership skills make him an ideal candidate for the position of Governor in any state he decides to reside in. A viewer said that the safety and security of the people should be the top priority of any state, and that Dillon has the best interest of the people at heart. The account further added, “I’d vote for you in a heartbeat. You have an outstanding command presence.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.