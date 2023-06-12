Elixir Of Life: How a key ingredient in energy drinks may hold the secret to slowing human ageing

Scientists from Columbia University are calling for a large-scale clinical trial to investigate the effects of taurine, which has demonstrated the ability to slow down ageing and extend the lifespan of mice by up to 10 per cent.

While taurine is naturally present in meat, fish, and dairy products, it is most notably used in caffeinated energy drinks.

Taurine shows promise in slowing down ageing

The promising outcomes observed in mice have prompted researchers to explore the potential benefits of taurine in humans. Taurine belongs to a group of amino acids and is naturally found in protein-rich foods, primarily animal products.

It plays a vital role in supporting cell function and energy production by maintaining the health of mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells responsible for energy generation.

In the study conducted by scientists at Columbia University in New York, mice were administered a daily dose of taurine.

The results, published in the Journal of Science, revealed that male mice experienced a 10 per cent increase in lifespan with taurine supplementation, while female mice saw an approximate 12 per cent increase. These positive effects on lifespan were also observed in monkeys and worms.

Higher natural taurine in bloodstream indicative of better health

Additionally, as part of the research project, the team analyzed a cohort of 12,000 individuals and found a correlation between higher taurine levels in the blood and overall better health.

The notion of taurine being considered an “elixir of life” arises from the observation that replenishing taurine levels in ageing animals resulted in longer and healthier lives. This has prompted scientists to believe that taurine supplementation may have similar benefits for humans by supporting cell function and energy production.

More research required

Although these findings are promising, further research, including clinical trials involving humans, is necessary to fully comprehend the potential impacts of taurine on human lifespan and health.

Dr Vijay Yadav, the leader of the research team at Columbia’s Irving Medical Center, highlights the decline in taurine levels as individuals age and suggests that reversing this decline could potentially lead to longer and healthier lives in both animals and humans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.