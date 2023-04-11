'Tasteless amusement': Tesla sued after reports that workers allegedly shared invasive images from car camera

San Francisco, United States: According to a complaint filed by a Tesla owner, the company permits its employees to exploit private or humiliating images taken by the electric cars for “tasteless amusement.”

A former Tesla employee who claimed that video or images had been obtained from people’s cars was quoted in a Reuters piece, prompting San Francisco resident Henry Yeh to bring the lawsuit in federal court on Friday.

Tesla employees “circulated recordings of Tesla customers in private and embarrassing situations, without their consent,” courtesy of sophisticated camera systems built into the cars, a court filing contended.

Examples listed in the suit included a naked man walking toward a Tesla and road rage incidents.

A video showing a Tesla hitting a child on a bicycle quickly spread around a Tesla office in Silicon Valley, the court filing said.

It added that Tesla employees had shared pictures of people’s pets, making some into “memes” embellished with commentary before being posted in group chats.

Cameras in vehicles captured “highly-invasive videos and images” which were used for “the tasteless and tortious entertainment” of Tesla employees, the suit maintained.

The activity dates back to at least 2019, according to the filing.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Tesla to stop the “wrongful behavior” and pay unspecified damages.

The suit accuses Tesla of negligence, fraud and privacy invasion.

Tesla did not reply to an AFP request for comment.

