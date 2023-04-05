'Tarique Rahman was not supposed to join event via video conference': Bangladesh Police on detaining 20 BNP members

New Delhi: Twenty Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) members have been detained during a video conference with the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rehman. The incident took place in Bangladesh’s Comilla where Tarique Rahman was addressing the public virtually.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “The iftar mahfil was foiled after BNP men started clashing with police. Later additional police arrived and brought the situation under control.”

The report added, “When Tarique started delivering his speech, Inspector Tapan Bagchi, officer-in-charge of the Kandirpar police outpost, entered the town hall. At the time, a scuffle broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists.

According to Comilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan, “Tarique Rahman was not supposed to join. They were supposed to hold an iftar mahfil. When Tarique Rahman joined, police intervened.”

Will not engage in any talks with PM Sheikh Hasina: BNP

Earlier in March, BNP hit out at Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying ‘she does not keep her commitments’.

BNP member Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We will not engage in any talks with her. Why should we hold a dialogue with her when she does not keep her word? That is why we did not talk about dialogue for once.”

“Will never have talks with those who put BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail before the election in a false case for no reason,” he added.

Awami League hits out at BNP

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader had said in February that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies want to turn Bangladesh into a state like Afghanistan.

In a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Quader said, “Allowing the BNP to assume power and letting Bangladesh turn into Afghanistan is the same thing,” he said in a discussion in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital, marking 54th anniversary of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League.”

“This is the party whose hands were stained with the blood of 26,000 AL leaders and activists,” he said, questioning why BNP would be allowed to go to state power as it established militancy in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram