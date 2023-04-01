Target killing of minorities continues unabated in Pakistan, Christian man gunned down in Peshawar

Islamabad: A Christian man was shot dead in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, in what officials say is the second incident of target killing of minorities in the last 24 hours, reported The Khorasan Diary.

According to police, Kashif Maseeh was gunned down by armed motorcyclists on his doorstep. Yesterday, a Sikh shopkeeper was gunned down in Peshawar in a similar manner. There have been no responsibility claims for the attacks, added The Khorasan Diary.

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper Dayal Singh was killed by motorcycle-borne miscreants in a similar crime in the Dir colony of Pakistan’s Peshawar.

Earlier on Thursday, a Karachi-based eye surgeon named Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Layari in Karachi while returning home from his clinic.

Birbal Genani was the former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health in the Pakistan port city. Unidentified armed men targeted his car while he was travelling from Ramswamy, along with his assistant doctor, to Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Last week, Hindu shopkeepers were assaulted in Pakistan for allegedly “violating the Ramzan Ordinance” by eating, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The police officer in a video that went viral on social media, was seen roaming the Ghotki district with a stick in his hands. The police officer thrashed Hindu restaurant owners including Hindu men who were reportedly preparing biryani for delivery orders in the local market.

“I swear that I belong to the Hindu community, and he is taking away food. We do not run the dining service indoors during Ramzan,” a man who was arrested by the police said, according to The Express Tribune.

The SHO, however, publicly forced the Hindu restaurant owner to take an oath on his sacred book, as per the news report. He tortured, harassed, manhandled, and arrested more than one dozen people including Hindu shopkeepers after physically assaulting them.

