Tanzanian brother-sister duo lip syncs to Katrina Kaif's Tip-Tip Barsa Pani; watch viral clip here

Proving that music is a universal thing and has no boundaries, the viral Tanzanian duo who lip sync to popular Bollywood songs are back in the news once again.

Content creator Kili Paul along with his sister Neema, has lip synced to several hit Bollywood songs such as Zaalima, Tum Hi Ho and Kusu Kusu in the past and the clips have gone viral on social media.

This time, Kili and Neema Paul have lip synced to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar son Tip Tip Barsa Pani, from the blockbuster movie Sooryavanshi.

Have a look at the video here -https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXGomPWFfhX/?

The clip begins with Neema lip syncing to the chorus of the song in vibrant purple attire. Viewers then see her brother Kili, dancing energetically to the tune of the song and nailing the hook step of the popular Sooryavanshi song.

Kili Paul’s dance makes the video more entertaining and adds delight to the peppy number.

The video was shared on Paul’s Instagram account and was captioned, ‘It’s been a hit since it came out’. The Tanzanian content creators have also tagged actor Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif along with singers Tanishk Bagchi, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik in their post.

The viral video of the siblings has gained more than 48,000 likes since it has been shared on Instagram Viewers have showered their love and appreciation on the video. A lot of users praised the moves of the siblings while others were in awe of their singing skills.

The content creators now have a huge fan base in India and around the world and their fans are extremely fond of their lip syncing and dancing skills.

Earlier, the siblings had lip synced to the popular Bollywood song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah, which starred Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The video also caught the attention of Kiara Advani who showed her love by reacting to the clip.