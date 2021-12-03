After Raataan Lambiyan, Tanzanian siblings win hearts by lip syncing to Kusu Kusu; watch viral video

The video shared by the Tanzanian siblings starts with Neema standing in front of her brother. She lip-syncs the hit song while Paul showcases some dazzling steps

If you scroll your social media apps on a regular basis, chances are you already know the Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and Neema. These siblings have won millions of hearts recently through their marvellous lip-syncing performance on the track Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah.

Yes, the cute siblings are back and again making headlines for their another of their videos. This time they performed on the track Kusu Kusu from the movie Satyameva Jayate 2. Their recent performance has gone viral on social media and received appreciation worldwide.

Kili Paul, the brother, shared the video on Instagram, tagging Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who features in the song. Paul’s post reads, “Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here enjoy.” He also tagged the singer of the song Zahrah S Khan, among others.

Here is the viral video:

The song Kusu Kusu features in the movie Satyameva Jayate 2, which released on 26 November . The song was sung by Zahrah S Khan and featured actor Nora Fatehi shaking a leg to the beats of the viral dance track. Since being shared the song has been viewed over 120 million times till date.

The video shared by the Tanzanian siblings starts with Neema standing in front of her brother. She lip-syncs the hit song while Paul showcases some dazzling steps.

Since being shared the post has garnered over 34,000 likes. People hailed the mesmerising performance of the siblings and praised their talents. Many were amazed by the steps performed by Paul. Interestingly, Zahrah S Khan herself liked their performance and liked the video clip, calling the siblings "amazing".

What are your thoughts on the video?

