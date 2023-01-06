Beijing: China continues to remain discreet in bringing real scenario before the world. Picked by the World Health Organization (WHO) for “under-reporting” casualties and with US President Joe Biden expressing concerns over the raging outbreak in the Asian nation, Beijing again stood firm in its defence.

At a media briefing in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning affirmed that “China had transparently and quickly shared Covid-19 data with the WHO”.

Mao also said, “China’s epidemic situation is controllable.”

“Facts have proved that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency, maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner,” Mao said.

China’s national health commission and diplomats said that officials and experts from the country, on Thursday, outlined the latest situation in an online meeting with the WHO and its member states.

China hiding reality?

China has been playing down the severity of the Covid-19 situation in the country. Videos and images show hospitals across the Asian nation are overwhelmed, morgues have piled up bodies and crematoriums have long queues with families waiting to perform last rites of their loved ones.

China reported one new Covid death in the mainland on Wednesday, compared with five a day earlier, increasing its official death toll to 5,259.

However, a report by the state-run Global Times cited interviews with doctors stating that Covid had peaked in Beijing and several cities.

Videos show that in some hospitals patients are lying on corridors as there are no beds available for them. Lobby of hospitals are packed and some patients, mostly elderly, are even seen on streets breathing with oxygen tanks.

Hospitals have notices hung outside advising patients that they would have to wait an average five hours to get a doctor’s appointment.

According to reports, WHO, in December, said that it did not receive any data from China on Covid hospitalisation since it lifted its stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

In its latest weekly report, the WHO said China reported 218,019 new weekly Covid cases as of 1 January, 2023, adding that gaps in data might be due to authorities struggling to tally cases.

China has also changed methods for counting Covid casualties and health officials last month said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure in patients who had the virus are classified as Covid deaths.

According to UK-based health data firm Airfinity, by 13 January, China Covid infection will reach its peak with the country reporting 3.7 million cases a day.

Meanwhile, the death toll will rise to 25,000 per day by 23 January.

China ‘under-representing’ Covid data: WHO

Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, on Wednesday, said Chinese officials were under-representing Covid data on several fronts.

Ryan said China’s numbers under-represented hospital admissions, intensive care unit patients and deaths, and said Beijing’s definition of Covid-related casualties was too narrow.

US President Joe Biden also raised concern about China’s handling of Covid outbreak. He said, “They’re very sensitive … when we suggest they haven’t been that forthcoming.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.