Taliban will hunt down Pakistan embassy assailants, Afghanistan FM tells Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Kabul: Following Friday night’s attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi promised his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that special attention will be paid to the security of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

During a phone call with Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Amir Khan Muttaqi also said that the Taliban government of Afghanistan is trying to find the perpetrators of the attack on the Pakistan Embassy and bring them to justice.

According to Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that such attacks cannot destroy the relations between the two countries.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a phone call with Pakistani FM Bhutto Zardari pledged special attention will be paid to the security of Pakistan's embassy in Kabul, the ministry's spokesman said…1/3#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/ylTuzLEfLz — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 3, 2022

On Friday evening, shots were fired Friday at the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul in what Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif described as an attempt to assassinate his country’s envoy in Kabul.

The Pakistan envoy to Afghanistan was not harmed, but a bodyguard was wounded, Pakistani officials said.

A prominent politician and warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also escaped unhurt a separate attack in the Afghan capital on Friday, his office said.

The attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul comes at a time of rising tensions between the neighboring countries. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called the shooting an “assassination attempt” against Pakistan’s representative in the country, in a tweet he posted.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the assailants had failed to harm its head of mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani but shot and “critically injured” a security guard. The statement said “the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack” without providing further details.

