Taliban to resolve Durand Line tensions with Pakistan via diplomacy

The development comes after the tensions increased between Taliban and Pakistan and a Pakistani chopper was recently shot at the Durand Line in Nimroz province

Kabul, Afghanistan: Following reports over a possible military clash between the Pakistan forces and the Taliban in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, the Taliban said Saturday that the issue will be addressed via diplomacy, local media reported.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban said that border tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomacy.

The statement comes after the tensions increased between Taliban and Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani chopper was shot at the Durand Line in Nimroz province.

The Pakistani side announced preparation for a military response, TOLO news reported.

Reportedly a Pakistani army general was injured in the chopper incident in Zakir village of Chahar Burjak district.

According to TOLO news, Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban said, "The Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all countries including neighbours and does not want to be involved in any kind of tension. Officials of the Islamic Emirate are attempting to solve this and all issues by negotiations and understanding."

Meanwhile, sources told TOLO news that both countries have assigned delegations to discuss the problem.

The Pakistani government has yet to officially comment on the problem.

