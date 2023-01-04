Taliban threatens to kill Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, other top leaders

Islamabad: A war-like situation has erupted between the Pakistan Army and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Now, the TTP – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – has threatened to kill top leaders of the PML-N and PPP, which form the ruling coalition in the country.

These include Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers of the national cabinet.

The warning by the TTP came after the Afghan Taliban threatened the Pakistan Army with a 1971 rerun in case of an attack on Afghanistan.

Recently, Pakistan’s Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that if the Taliban does not eliminate the TTP terrorists, the Pakistan army will enter Afghanistan and attack TTP bases.

While the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are enraged over this statement of Pakistan, TTP terrorists now living in their shelter have openly threatened to attack the leaders of both the ruling parties of Pakistan, PML-N and PPP.

“For a long time, TTP has not taken any action against political parties. But if these two parties remain firm on their position then action will be taken against the leaders of these parties. People should avoid going near them,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

“(Our) target is Pakistan’s security forces who are acting against the country’s interest upon wishes of the West,” he added.

Making a big change in its strategy, TTP has issued a statement saying that PPP and Nawaz Sharif’s PML have declared war against it to please the US.

“Unfortunately, it is not clear how the current government fell under the spell of the United States of America,” the TTP statement said.

The TTP, which carries out deadly attacks on the Pakistan Army from its bases in Afghanistan, has warned the political parties to stay away from its fight against the security forces.

The Pakistan Taliban has also appealed to religious groups to refrain from supporting the Pakistan Army in its fight against the TTP.

“The TTP policy does not include targeting your parties but we request you to avoid being part of any activity against us,” the TTP statement added.

Earlier, the TTP had carried out a suicide attack in Islamabad after a gap of 9 years.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Taliban has issued fresh instructions to its members and other prominent militants, barring them from meeting with its supreme commander Noor Wali Mehsud. TTP is apprehensive that Noor Wali may be targeted by Pakistan Army and ISI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.