Taliban policies threaten aid delivery to millions, says US Envoy for Afghanistan

New Delhi: The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, has concluded his four-day visit to Pakistan, Germany and Switzerland, where he discussed issues related to Afghanistan.

According to a report in Tolo News, Thomas said, “Taliban policies threaten aid delivery to millions.”

“Fortunate to meet in Geneva with the leadership of International Organization for Migration, World Health Organization, and other relief orgs, all undertaking life-saving work across Afghanistan – supporting migrants, healthcare systems, and disaster victims, among much else,” West added.

Major aid agencies in December warned that Afghans will die because of the Taliban order banning women from working at nongovernmental groups, and stressed that female staff are crucial for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance across war-battered Afghanistan.

The dire prediction came after the Economy Ministry in December said women can no longer work at international or domestic NGOs, allegedly because they are not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly at their workplace.

The order was the latest blow to women’s rights and freedoms since the Taliban took power in August 2021. The move has triggered international condemnation and calls for the Taliban to reverse their decision immediately, as the country grapples with a spiraling humanitarian crisis, a harsh winter, and an economic collapse.

Save the Children, Care, World Vision and the Norwegian Refugee Council had suspended their operations in Afghanistan in December.

