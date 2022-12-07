Taliban executes man convicted for murder; first death penalty after regaining power

Farah (Afghanistan): Taliban on Wednesday confirmed they publically executed a man here convicted for murdering another man, marks the first execution since the hard-line Islamists came back to power.

The confirmation came as the spokesperson of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement saying the Supreme court was instructed to implement the order of qisas (an Islamic term interpreted to mean “retaliation in kind”, “eye for an eye”, or retributive justice), in a public gathering of compatriots.

The announcement in a way emphasized on the the intentions the Taliban to continue hard-line policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their interpretation of the Islamic law, or Sharia.

Reportedly, the execution took place in western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, including from the capital of Kabul and Farah.

Mujahid said, the decision to carry out the punishment was “made very carefully,” following approval by three of the country’s highest courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The Supreme leader had, just a month before this execution, ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

Since then, the Taliban officials have been carrying out several floggings, but Wednesday’s execution is the first, they have acknowledged.

The executed man, identified as Tajmir from Herat province, was convicted of killing another man five years ago and stealing his motorcycle and mobile phone.

The victim was identified as Mustafa from neighboring Farah province.

Tajmir was arrested after the victim’s family accused him of the crime, said a statement from Mujahid, the spokesman.

The statement did not say when the arrest took place but added that Tajmir had purportedly confessed to the killing.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s too and the era is known for such public executions and floggings of the convicted criminals.

They came back to power in 2021, after fighting the war with US and NATO for nearly 20 years. Initially, after regaining power, the hard-line Islamists had promised the world and their people to be more moderate towards the

citizens, especially women and the minorities.

However, the situation of Afghanistan is quite the opposite of what was promised. Aghans have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade.

The Taliban have also carried out public lashings across different provinces, punishing several men and women accused of theft, adultery or running away from home.

So far, the Taliban government is nothing but struggling to transition from warfare to governance, as a result of which the country which is rich in natural resources is facing a huge economic crunch and international community’s withholding of official recognition.

