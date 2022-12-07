No Country For Young Women: Taliban considers a ban on women in universities

Kabul: Education is now just a word in the dictionary for women in Afghanistan. After banning teenage girls from attending schools, the Taliban-led government in the country now considers to prohibit women from universities.

An Afghanistan-based journalist quoted a Kabul University lecturer, who shares close ties to the Taliban cabinet, stating an “imminent ban on female students in varsities across the country.

“The prospective ban is claimed to be due to lack of appropriate curriculum,” journalist Bilal Sarwary said.

He further said the lecturer claimed that the decision has been made but has “the subject of internal disagreement and currently by the Supreme Leader.”

“While the Taliban continue to deprive Afghans of their basic rights, acting Defence Minister has been on a charm offensive in the UAE, meeting various leaders,” the journalist added.

Kabul University Lecturer, an individual with close ties to the Taliban’s cabinet, has written about an imminent ban on female students in universities. The prospective ban is claimed to be due to lack of appropriate curriculum. He claims that the decision has been made but has pic.twitter.com/DorisistV6 — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) December 6, 2022

Earlier this year, Taliban imposed restrictions on which courses women can enrol in at public universities.

The moves indicate that the hardliners in the group remain opposed to women education. Taliban had earlier expressed need for creating the correct "Islamic environment" for older girls to be allowed back into schools. However, after returning to power over a year ago, this still has not happened in several provinces.

According to reports, women in Afghanistan are not permitted to take subjects like journalism, agriculture, veterinary medicine, engineering or economics.

Notably, the choice for female students vary from university to university and depend on which part of the country one is in.

Interestingly, in all provinces, women are permitted to take medicine and nursing as well as teacher training and Islamic studies.

Activists feel that the number of female students in Afghanistan applying for university will decline sharply in the coming years, unless the Taliban reopen secondary schools to girls from grades 6 to 12.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.