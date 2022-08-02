Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul saying that such attacks could cast a shadow over the relationship between the US and Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Hours after the US drones carried out an airstrike in Kabul killing Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, spokesperson of the Taliban government Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and hinted that such attacks could cast a shadow over the relationship between the US and Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement. Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the airstrike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city but the nature of the attack was not revealed at first.

"The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones. Repeating such actions will damage the available opportunities," the statement read.

Al-Zawahiri, who played central role in 9/11 attacks and later created the terror group's regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent, was killed in a US "precision strike" in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in the biggest blow to the global terror network since killing of its founder Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan.

Zawahiri, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike carried out by CIA on Saturday evening at a house in Kabul where he was sheltering to reunite with his family, US President Joe Biden said on Monday, declaring that justice has been delivered and this terrorist is no more.

The 71-year-old Egyptian surgeon, who had a $25 million bounty on his head, was bin Laden's second-in-command during 9/11 attacks and took over as the head of al-Qaeda after his death.

He remained a visible international symbol of the terror group, 11 years after the US killed bin Laden during a raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.

