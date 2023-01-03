Taliban concerned over Andrew Tate's arrest, says 'wifey'

New York: The Taliban are concerned about what will happen to the misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate, who is being investigated in Romania for allegedly trafficking women and compelling them to appear in pornographic videos, claims a woman who Tate once referred as his ‘wifey’.

Sameera Khan, a former beauty queen, claimed she discussed his arrest and imprisonment with the head of hard line Islamic terror organisation – Taliban.

In a tweet a few days ago, she wrote: “They are concerned about Andrew Tate and want to know if he is free yet”.

“They say westerners need Andrew Tate because feminists oppress us.”

Khan, a self-described “anti-woke journalist,” later posted an alert she received from Twitter stating that anonymous “people from Germany” had complained about her tweet under the Network Enforcement Act.

“This entire website is filled with p*ssies,” she complained

Khan is an outspoken supporter of Tate, 36, who has been dubbed the “king of toxic masculinity” and a “dangerous misogynist” for his contentious remarks, which include saying that women should “bear some responsibility” for getting raped.

In December, she had written “will continue to defend” Tate, “especially knowing how much it triggers leftists.”

Tate retweeted the post and replied, “Wifey.”

Khan left her position as the Washington correspondent for Russia’s state-run RT America cable television network in 2018 after receiving criticism for tweets she posted in which she defended the labour camps run by the late

Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

RT America was decommissioned in March after DirecTV dropped it in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

With about 1,200 subscribers, Khan’s Telegram channel advertises “Woke Imperium News Updates” and uses the hashtag “MAGASTALIBANISM.”

The Taliban has been widely condemned for brutally oppressing Afghan women, and they have recently reinstated the requirement that they wear full-body coverings known as burqas.

The group also provided safe haven to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, but was deposed by the American invasion that followed the September 11 attacks.

