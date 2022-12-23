Taliban arrests women, journalists for protesting against university ban

Kabul: Taliban has arrested as many as five women for expressing their dissent by taking part in a protest in Kabul against the regime’s decision to ban university education for women in the country.

Along with the five women, authorities also took three journalists into custody. Apart from Kabul, protests also took place in Afghanistan’s Takhar province.

On Tuesday (21 December), Taliban announced a full prohibition on university education for women in the country with immediate effect.

The very next day, Taliban guards were seen barring female students from entering universities.

Taliban defends ban

The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities — a decree that had triggered a global backlash.

Discussing the matter for the first time in public, Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued earlier this week was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam. He said the ban was in place until further notice.

In an interview with Afghan television, Nadim pushed back against the widespread international condemnation, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar. Nadim said that foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

International condemnation

The controversial decision has invited condemnation from around the world. According to a joint statement released by the US, the European Union and foreign ministers from the other 11 nations have condemned Taliban’s decision.

“The Taliban’s oppressive measures against Afghan girls and women have been relentless and systemic,” according to the statement, issued by the US State Department.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.