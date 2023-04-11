Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen condemns 'irresponsible' China drills

Taipei: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said after Beijing ended three days of drills around the island that the country’s military exercises had caused instability in Taiwan and the region and were irresponsible acts from a major country, reported Reuters.

China started the military drills on Saturday after Tsai arrived in Taipei from a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China has never renounced the use of force to subjugate the democratically run island, and warned the United States not to let Tsai visit or meet McCarthy. The Taiwanese government vigorously refutes China’s assertions and has repeatedly denounced the drills.

Tsai said that she represents her county to the world, and that her visits abroad, including stops in the United States, are not new and what Taiwan’s people expect.

“However, China used this to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region. This is not a responsible attitude for a major country in the region,” she added, according to Reuters.

According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, 91 Chinese military aircraft flew missions around the island on Monday.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it was a record, but the defence ministry said it couldn’t confirm it.

Tsai praised Taiwan’s armed forces and coast guard for their professionalism and thanked everyone involved.

She said, “Although China’s military exercises have come to an end, the nation’s military and national security team will continue to stick to their posts and defend the country.”

