Taiwan to allow individual visitors from Hong Kong, Macau beginning 20 February

New Delhi: Taiwan will reopen its border for the entry of Hong Kong and Macau residents starting from next week as a part of further easing of its COVID-19 prevention measures.

Residents of the two cities will be able to apply for visitor visas beginning 20 February as the government lifts entry restrictions imposed due to Covid, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Tuesday.

“We apologize to many Hong Kong friends for not being able to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Taiwan,” Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh was quoted as saying by Bloomberg report.

The reopening to Hong Kong residents has been under consideration for a long time, according to Liang Wen-chieh, Deputy Minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council.

Who all can travel to Taiwan?

Only people travelling for family, humanitarian and work-related reasons will be allowed. Tourists in sightseeing groups are also approved for visits of up to 15 days, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Residents born in Hong Kong and Macau, or who obtained residency status before the two cities were handed over to mainland China in 1997 and 1999, respectively, can apply online for 30-day travel permits.

Travellers who previously were issued entry permits or were authorised to enter Taiwan can also apply online.

Residents will need to apply via the website of the island’s Ministry of the Interior if they want to stay in Taiwan for more than 30 days.

Before pandemic hit the world, China, Hong Kong and Macau were among the largest sources of tourists to the island.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Taiwan expects to attract 6 million from China, says Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.